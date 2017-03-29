Michelle Pfeiffer Returns To Movies and TV

Where has Michelle Pfeiffer been?

Pfeiffer proved her box office appeal in a string of movies including Up Close & Personal (1996), I Am Sam (2001) and Dark Shadows (2012) and due to the needs of her family (husband/writer/executive Producer David E. Kelley and children Claudia Rose Pfeiffer and John Henry Kelley), Pfeiffer became more choosy on film projects and told Darren Aronofsky in Interview Magazine, “I got so picky that I was unhirable.”

Pfeiffer says, “I’m an empty nester now. I’ve never lost my love for acting. I feel really at home on the movie set. I’m a more balanced person honestly when I’m working.”

Michelle Pfeiffer… is back!

Next month, according to Interview Magazine, Pfeiffer will co-star with Robert De Niro in the Barry Levinson directed HBO movie The Wizard of Lies. Plus, she’ll appear in Darren Aronofsky’s Mother! with Jennifer Lawrence and Javier Bardem, and in Murder On The Orient Express with Johnny Depp, Penelope Cruz and Daisy Ridley, this fall. An impressive list of returning projects for her!

Best wishes to Michelle on returning to work after a 4 year break and here’s to her success. Cheers!

