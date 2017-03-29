South Korean Teen Plays Amazing Cover Of “Livin’ On A Prayer” On The Saxophone (Video)

His name is Daehan Choi. He is 18-years-old. He lives in South Korea.

We don’t know much else about this video, but we do know Daehan plays a mean saxophone.

For our viewing pleasure, he covered Bon Jovi’s classic “Livin’ On A Prayer” entirely on the saxophone, and it is AWESOME!

For all you saxophone and audio nerds, this is what Daehan used:

Mouth Pieces : Blue JumboJava A45

Saxophone : Selmer SBA

Reed : Vandoren Java 3#

Audio interface : Audient ID22

Mic : Neumann U87 ai

Preamp : Avalon 737sp

For those wondering Daehan has several other covers on his youtube channel including ‘We Are The Champions’, ‘Ain’t No Sunshine’, ‘Hey Jude’, and even ‘White Christmas’.

Check out his Channel right HERE.