The Cast Of Fresh Prince Reunited For Lunch

It’s sort of an episode of “Where Are They Now?” for the Fresh Prince of Bel-Air.

Will Smith and the rest of the Fresh Prince cast made some time for each other yesterday afternoon. Aunt Viv, Will, Hilary, Carlton, Ashley, and even Geoffrey managed to snag a lunch selfie together. Seriously, why haven’t they aged???

In case you were wondering, that’s Aunt Viv #2, not the original Aunt Viv from the early episodes.

Sadly, Uncle Phil isn’t there since he passed away a few years ago. However, Will didn’t leave him out of the conversation saying…