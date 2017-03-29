Trading Spaces Is Coming Back To TLC!

Trading Spaces…the home improvement show that started it all is coming back to television.

While the show hasn’t been off the air all that long, roughly nine years ago, the makeover series is getting a reboot. We imagine the premise is the same, where neighbors decorate a room in each other’s house with the help of a designer.

Unfortunately, the only details we have right now is that the show is scheduled to air on TLC starting sometime in 2018. Fingers crossed that the reboot will bring back all of our favorites, including Paige Davis the host, Ty Pennington, and the two worst designers on Earth, Doug and Hildi!

Come on, all the best episodes involved the homeowners crying because they hated the design.