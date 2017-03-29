Unidentified Skateboarder Tries to Make Home Cookie Delivery To Actress Chloe Grace Moretz

You’ve seen her in the horror film Let Me In (2010), Kick-Ass (2010), Dark Shadows (2012), 30 Rock, and her future projects include November Criminals, The Miseducation of Cameron Post, and Suspiria.

Now, 20-year-old Chloe Grace Moretz‘s popularity, marketability and presence are growing… even to the point of an uninvited cookie-delivery!

TMZ reports a guy, who looked to be around 18, skateboarding with a container of sweet-treats, rolled up to a house, and asked a neighbor if he was at Chloe’s home? The neighbor began asking the skateboarder questions. Seems the guy became uncomfortable and took off.

Now, LAPD’s threat management is on the case, but one has to wonder if the skateboarder is harmless… or not?

No wonder many celebrities leave away from LA and Hollywood, trying to keep their private lives a little more quiet, with lower property taxes…:).

