Fake IRS Agent Unsuccessfully Tries To Scam Police Officer

Wisconsin police officer Kyle Roder received a phone call from a man claiming to be an IRS agent.

A couple of red flags instantly showed for Roder:

The IRS usually contacts citizens through mail The agent threatened Roder with arrest if he didn’t return the phone call

Suspecting a scam, Roder decided to call the number back, and luckily for us, recorded the entire thing. The man who answered the call gave his name as “James Maxwell,” and corrected himself and said his name actually was “James Johnson,” because you know how common it is for people to forget their own name.

The fun just continues from there. James Maxwell/Johnson says Roder can’t pay the outstanding balance at his local IRS because they don’t have the case file since it was transferred to his department.

The video is funny, but there are plenty of people who unfortunately are taken advantage of by these scammers. The IRS has a few tips to determine if someone claiming to be an IRS agent is trying to scam you.

The IRS will never:

Call to demand immediate payment, nor will we call about taxes owed without first having mailed you a bill.

Demand that you pay taxes without giving you the opportunity to question or appeal the amount they say you owe.

Require you to use a specific payment method for your taxes, such as a prepaid debit card.

Ask for credit or debit card numbers over the phone.

Threaten to bring in local police or other law-enforcement groups to have you arrested for not paying.

Via Huffington Post