Ill Eric Clapton Spotted At LAX In Wheelchair

If you didn’t know, Eric Clapton announced a while back that he would be doing less concerts and continue recording.

Now, TMZ reports bronchitis has slowed down “slow hand.” Eric recently cancelled a couple weekend performances, and his illness must be pretty severe, as he was seen yesterday at LAX, in a wheelchair. Fortunately one of his daughters was there and seen holding hands with him on their way to his gate.

Eric’s L.A. shows have been rescheduled. No word on how soon he plans to return to hit the road again.

Bronchitis… is an absolute bear to deal with and often lasts many weeks. I have had it a couple times and know all-too-well it’s pain.

Keep smiling and get well soon, Eric!

