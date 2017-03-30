Jimmy Fallon’s Head Writer Leaves Tonight Show Amid Falling Ratings

After 8 years together, Jimmy Fallon and A.D. Miles have parted ways. All this year, The Tonight Show has lost viewers with Stephen Colbert at CBS surpassing Fallon in the ratings.

Just last week, insiders denied any upcoming changes, stating that late night viewers were souring on political comedy.

Miles is regularly seen as the dorky character in Jimmy’s summer camp skits with Justin Timberlake. He also plays “step-dad Gary” in the recurring EW! sketch. He said a statement, “Riding Jimmy Fallon’s coattails for the past eight years has given me all the confidence I need to strike out on my own.”

Jimmy sent his well-wishes saying, “He’s family to us. We are gonna miss him.”