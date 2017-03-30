Man Saves Bear Cub From Dying On Trail

Corey Hancock of Salem OR, a father of 3, knows what it feels like to be concerned about your children.

Hancock told ABC News yesterday that Monday evening while hiking the Santiam River Trail outside the city, which he has hiked for 20 years, he came across a “motionless” 3-month-old bear cub.

Hancock said, “I thought he was dead”–“He did kind of twitch a couple times, so I knew he was dying or going through the motions of death when I found him.”

Hancock backed up about 50 yards in case the cub’s mother showed up, and continued a watchful eye. When the cub stopped moving for around 10 minutes, Hancock took his flannel shirt, wrapped it around the cub, drove towards Salem, and asked for help on Facebook.

Having found the cub on Elkhorn Rd., “Elkhorn” is the name Cory gave the cub. Corey took Elkhorn to the Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center in Oregon, which describe the cub upon arrival as “malnourished” and “lethargic.”

Turtle Ridge Wildlife Center posted this…

Cory posted this today…

Capturing or keeping wildlife in captivity in Oregon is illegal and punishable with up to a year in jail and a $6,250 fine, according to Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife Public Information Coordinator, Michell Dennehy. However, due to the circumstance, Cory will not face charges.

Good to know Cory wasn’t injured and best wishes to him and “Elkhorn.”

