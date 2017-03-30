New Inside-the-Fridge Security Camera Catches Colleagues Who Steal Your Food

A study of 2000 office workers found that 29% of them had had their lunch stolen at work. A staggering 31% reported their favorite mug had been stolen!

It sounds like a good idea, but not great in real life! An office fridge security camera put to the test https://t.co/3l3zbeoZDr pic.twitter.com/8x8JSNiucU — Flogas (@FlogasIreland) March 29, 2017

Hang on, help is on its way! There’s a new camera developed by the security company ADT designed to work INSIDE a refrigerator. It helps us figure out the culprit who helps themselves to a snack here and there. Or maybe it takes a photo of US ( I would NEVER…)

The gadget not only takes a picture of the culprit, but also emails it to you.

If we had one of these cameras here, it would soon file for workman’s comp. Despite best efforts by diligent staff, our refrigerator gets gnarly faster than you can say “where’s my sandwich?”