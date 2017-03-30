New Inside-the-Fridge Security Camera Catches Colleagues Who Steal Your Food

March 30, 2017 10:48 AM By Jenny Q
Filed Under: ADT, Camera, Fridge, Refridgerator

A study of 2000 office workers found that 29% of them had had their lunch stolen at work. A staggering 31% reported their favorite mug had been stolen!

Hang on, help is on its way! There’s a new camera developed by the security company ADT designed to work INSIDE a refrigerator. It helps us figure out the culprit who helps themselves to a snack here and there. Or maybe it takes a photo of US ( I would NEVER…)

The gadget not only takes a picture of the culprit, but also emails it to you.

If we had one of these cameras here, it would soon file for workman’s comp. Despite best efforts by diligent staff, our refrigerator gets gnarly faster than you can say “where’s my sandwich?”

More from Jenny Q
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live