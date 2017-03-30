New Security Device Helps Avoid Theft Of Small Items By Taking Pics Of Anyone Near and Emailing You

March 30, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Your days of wondering who is stealing your lunch or whatever small at work or home… is over!

According to a new study of 2000 office workers in the UK by security firm ADT, 29% had had their lunch stolen and 31% said their favorite mug was stolen.

With the above in mind, according to The GuardianADT has developed a security alarm for protecting small items.

When a person comes within less than 2-feet of the guarded item or area, a high-definition picture is taken and emailed to the owner.

In addition to lost food (hopefully you don’t have to go to this level to stop food thieves), this would be beneficial to companies dealing with theft, as the device has ADT clearly, in color, on it’s exterior. Click HERE to see!

Imagine you’re at work and suddenly you get a picture emailed to you of the person who sits next to you… stealing the lunch you bought from Albertsons or wherever, then you tapping them on the shoulder, showing them the picture and saying, “Hey jackass… I mean (insert name)… that’ll be $7.86 please + a convenience fee of $2.14, for a total of $10 to avoid a meeting with HR!”

Now, if we can just figure out a way to get employees to clean out the work-office refrigerator, without the need for hammers, chisels, and blowtorches!

