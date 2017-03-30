Oprah Winfrey, Kerry Washington To Co-Star In ‘Terms of Endearment’ Remake

I haven’t stopped crying from the original Terms of Endearment. Not sure about a second one… but Oprah is! She’ll assume the Oscar-winning role of Shirley MacLaine. Kerry Washington will be the tragic character made famous by Debra Winger. Lee Daniels is set to direct.

Daniels revealed a major twist in the plot. Rather than terminal cancer, the updated Terms of Endearment will revolve around HIV. Lee Daniels told The Hollywood Reporter, “I’ve got to tell stories that are important to me, and so many African-American women died from AIDS.”

In the 1983 original, Debra Winger’s character married an unfaithful man named Flap Horton. Then suffers a double-whammy of a separation and cancer diagnosis.

Oprah and Lee Daniels worked together on the White House drama, The Butler.