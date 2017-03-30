Original Aunt Viv Goes Off On The Fresh Prince Reunion Pic

Uh-oh, Janet Hubert aka the original Aunt Viv from Fresh Prince isn’t too happy about being left out of the Fresh Prince reunion lunch.

Earlier this week, Will Smith and the rest of the cast of Fresh Prince had a lunch date together. Noticeably absent from the picture…the original Aunt Viv. As a fan of the show, you may remember that Hubert was replaced after a few seasons, only to return toward the end of the series. There were always rumors that she and Will Smith did not get along.

Well, apparently, Hubert didn’t like anyone on the set of Fresh Prince. Not only that, but the actress wasn’t too happy after seeing the reunion pic that surfaced from both Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro.

OG Aunt Viv had a few choice words for the group, specifically Alfonso saying…

She has since deleted that statement from her Facebook page. However she did offer up a replacement quote…

Dang! Someone sure is jealous!