Original Aunt Viv Goes Off On The Fresh Prince Reunion Pic

Uh-oh, Janet Hubert aka the original Aunt Viv from Fresh Prince isn’t too happy about being left out of the Fresh Prince reunion lunch.
Earlier this week, Will Smith and the rest of the cast of Fresh Prince had a lunch date together. Noticeably absent from the picture…the original Aunt Viv. As a fan of the show, you may remember that Hubert was replaced after a few seasons, only to return toward the end of the series. There were always rumors that she and Will Smith did not get along.
Well, apparently, Hubert didn’t like anyone on the set of Fresh Prince. Not only that, but the actress wasn’t too happy after seeing the reunion pic that surfaced from both Will Smith and Alfonso Ribeiro.
OG Aunt Viv had a few choice words for the group, specifically Alfonso saying…
Bruh she petty af for no reason. When I was little I used to think that they fired🔥her from the Fresh Prince or Bel Air show📺 bc they wanted a lightskin instead. 🤔Then she started bashing Will Smith👑 blaming him and I started to not believe her. Then she goes started to bash my idol 😍🤤❤️😍👑 #jadapinkettsmith (😡🖕🏾) then the whole smith family and now Poor Carlton for being bffs with Will??! Like she's a A1 Day1 hater. You say you not offended by them getting together and yet you wrote a big ass essay going off on them.. Girl bye👋🏾 you need to let that shit go and get a life and stop playing the victim💯 Cuz it sounds like you was the problem all along👌🏾💯
She has since deleted that statement from her Facebook page. However she did offer up a replacement quote…
