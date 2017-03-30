The Oscars Will Continue To Use PricewaterhouseCoopers Even After Best Picture Mix Up

March 30, 2017 8:10 AM
Filed Under: Academy Awards, Best Picture, lala land, Mistake, Mix Up, Moonlight, Oscars, pricewaterhousecoppers, PwC

Let’s be honest, the Oscars ratings have been falling for years. That is until the Best Picture mix up, which went viral. You can bet more people will tune in next year in hopes of yet another trainwreck moment.

So really, it shouldn’t be a shock to anyone that the Oscars has agreed to continue doing business with PricewaterhouseCoopers. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences board, consisting of 54 members, took a vote to keep the accounting firm.

The board penned a letter saying…

“After a thorough review, including an extensive presentation of revised protocols and ambitious controls, the Board has decided to continue working with PwC.”

The PwC group and the Oscars have been working together for 83 years.

