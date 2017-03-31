Beyoncé May Be The Voice Of Nala In Disney’s LIVE Action Version Of The Lion King

March 31, 2017 7:57 AM
Filed Under: Beyonce, live action, movie, Nala, reboot, The Lion King

Disney has managed to nail down some big names for the LIVE action reboot of The Lion King. James Earl Jones is already set to play Mufasa. Donald Glover will be the voice of Simba. And now there’s talk that Queen B will take on the role of Nala.

According to Variety, director Jon Favreau has Beyoncé as his top pick to voice the lioness. However, Bey hasn’t made a decision just yet due to the stress of her pregnancy.

No word yet on an official release date for the film, but reports say the movie is already on the fast-tracked.

