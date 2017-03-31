Blake Powers’ #WeekendThangsToDoInDFW: March 31-April 2

Lots happening this weekend, so here we go!!!
Friday
- Comedian Lisa Lampanelli at Majestic Theatre – their website notes, “Heralded as “more than a standup — a standout,” by comedy legend Jim Carrey, Lisa Lampanelli is a cross between Don Rickles, Archie Bunker, and a vial of estrogen. She has won accolades from The King of All Media Howard Stern, who called her “a true original and a brilliant comedy mind who’ll steal the show every time.” Known for saying things that most people are afraid to think, Lisa Lampanelli’s raunchy, gut-busting performances are wildly popular at theaters across the U.S. and Canada. This equal opportunity offender is a regular on late night television, and a frequent guest and guest host on Howard Stern’s Sirius XM satellite radio shows.”
- Bishop Arts District Wine Walk – their Facebook page notes, “Support local shop owners and small businesses by coming to our Bishop Arts District March Wine Walk! Online pre-purchase link will be available soon.”
- Commerce Street Night Market at Pike West Commerce – according to their Facebook page, “The 2017 Commerce Street Night Market is kicking off the year on Friday, March 31! The Night Market brings together local vendors, musicians, and artists on the last Friday of each month from 6-10pm!Come be a part of the vibrancy of West Dallas. Shop local, enjoy great food & beer, play games, listen to live music, and be entertained into the night!WHERE: Pike West Commerce (444 W Commerce Street, Dallas, TX 75208)
WHEN: Friday, March 31, 6 to 10pm
ADMISSION: Free for all ages. We’re family friendly & dog friendly!
- Ft. Worth Food and Wine Festival: Desserts After Dark at Panther Island Pavilion -their website notes, “The Fort Worth Food + Wine Festival is North Texas’ most celebrated cuisine and beverage festival, taking place over three days and nights in venues around our thriving culinary community. The festival’s growing roster of talented chefs and food artisans, as well as craft brewers and distinctive vintners, bring a range of tastes, styles and methods that reflect the diversity of the city itself. We also have several events leading up to the festival, including our Sipping Series and CenterStage.But it’s more than good food and good fun – it’s a good cause. That’s because proceeds from the festival go to the Fort Worth Food + Wine Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that raises funds for local grant programs and culinary scholarships. To date, the FWFW Foundation has awarded about $70,000 in scholarships to deserving students from Fort Worth. With your continued support, we can keep this program going strong in 2017 and the years to come.
Friday – Sunday
- Fan Expo Dallas at Kay Bailey Hutchison Convention Center Dallas – “FAN EXPO Dallas™ is the largest comics, sci-fi, horror, anime, and gaming event in Texas, quickly growing into one of the largest events in North America. It is packed with exciting family-friendly activities and celebrity guests! The pop culture extravaganza is host to tens of thousands of fans at the Dallas Convention Center for the three-day event every Spring.” Special guests include: Stan Lee; Star Wars‘ Mark Hamill and Alan Tudyk; Tim Curry and other cast members from Rocky Horror Picture Show; Milo Ventimiglia; The Walking Dead‘s Jeffrey Dean Morgan, Norman Reedus and Khary Payton; Buffy the Vampire Slayer‘s James Marsters and Charisma Carpenter; Doctor Who‘s Catherine Tate, Alex Kingston and John Barrowman; Ian Somerhalder, Katee Sackoff, Jason David Frank, Robin Lord Taylor, Paul Wesley, Sean Patrick Flanery, David Della Rocco and Batman stars Adam West and Burt Ward.
- NCAA Women’s Final Four: Tourney Town at American Airlines Center – their website notes, “Tourney Town is a FREE fan fest for fans of all ages! Presented by Capital One, Tourney Town is a festival within a festival jam packed with youth clinics, basketball contests, giveaways, concerts, zip-line, interactive games, special appearances, autograph signings and much more! Be at the epicenter of women’s basketball fun with activities and events for the whole family. Come early and stay late to experience Tourney Town!”
Friday & Saturday
- Big Texas Beer Fest at Automobile Building at Fair Park – “Chad and Nellie Montgomery visited Denver in September 2010 and attended the Great American Beer Festival (GABF). The entire region came alive with beer events as far away as 100 miles from the city. Not long after returning, they decided to bring that style of event home to Dallas, Texas. Many beer events benefit charity, bring good people together to drink amazing beers, promote small businesses (breweries, restaurants, great bars, and more), and local economy. We had no idea why Dallas didn’t have a similar event, but we knew that had to be fixed. Ten years ago, the largest event we’d ever planned was our wedding with just over 100 people in attendance. We’re no different than anyone who attends our festival; we’re just two people who love great beer, small businesses, supporting local charities, and festivals. Our hope and intentions are that every brewery and attendee who participates, feels like this event is their own, and something to be proud of. This event doesn’t belong to us, it belongs to you, the attendee. During the course of 5 years, we’ve been able to provide over 135,000 meals to hungry North Texans thanks to our partnership with North Texas Food Bank. We hope to continue this well into the future!”
Saturday
- Zoo Run at Ft. Worth Zoo – their website notes, “Join us for the 20th annual Zoo Run! Run, walk or jog your way through the Zoo and surrounding neighborhoods in support of the Zoo’s local and international conservation and education efforts.”
- Vintage Baseball Festival at Farmers Branch Historical Park – their Facebook page notes, “Bring your little leaguer or budding Rangers fan out to a festival celebrating base ball as it was first invented in the 1860s. Real teams from across Texas and the surrounding states will play according to historic rules throughout the day. Historic spectators and ballists will be available to answer questions and take photos. Cheer “Huzzah” for your favorite team as the players participate without gloves and according to rules from the Civil War Era. Then swing by the Farmers Branch Market for their grand season opening, too, complete with baseball themed activities and concessions. Visit FBVintageBaseBall.com for a schedule of games and events. Concessions will be available. It’s recommended that guests bring lawn chairs or blankets.
- Mesquite Rodeo Parade at Old Town Mesquite – per their website, “Horses, bands, and floats will wind through downtown Mesquite during the 60th annual Mesquite Rodeo Parade on April 1, beginning at 10 a.m. The Rodeo Parade is a community wide event bringing together civic clubs, churches, community groups, sports teams, and schools.
The parade will follow its traditional route starting on Belt Line at Newsom, proceeding through downtown Mesquite and ending on Galloway Avenue at New Market.
Saturday & Sunday
- Dallas Travel and Adventure Show at Dallas Market Hall – according to their website, “At the Travel & Adventure Show, the #1 series of travel shows in the U.S., you never know who you are going to meet. Come face-to-face with some of your favorite celebrity travel speakers such as Jack Maxwell, Rick Steves and Peter Greenberg. Get expert packing tips, technology trends and budget travel hacks on the Savvy Traveler Theater. Talk to local destination experts who have the inside knowledge of where to go and what to do at the Destination Theater. Get a taste of far away cultures at the Taste of Travel Theater and feel the rhythm and vibes of distant lands on the Global Beats Stage. Get transported around the world in one day, under one roof at the 2017 Dallas Travel & Adventure Show – the trip you need to take before your next trip
- One Year Anniversary and FREE Admission at National Video Game Museum In Frisco
- Arts In The Square at Frisco Square – their website notes, “Frisco Square is manged by the Frisco Square Property Owners Association which is made up of multiple property owners and managed by a Board of Directors. The Frisco Square POA manages the maintenance and up keep of all common areas within the development (South of Main Street, North of Page Street, East of the Dallas North Tollway, and West of John W. Elliot Street), coordinates and sponsors 4 large annual events for the community (Arts in the Square, Music in the Square, Trick or Treat the Square & Christmas in the Square), is host of the Frisco Rotary Farmers Market, and partners with the City of Frisco on many events it hosts in Frisco Square, along with other organizations that host events for the community in the Square.
Sunday
- “Pretty and Pink” with Andrew McCarthy LIVE-Stream Q & @ at Alamo Drafthouse (Richardson) – per their website, “To celebrate the release of Andrew McCarthy’s debut novel, Just Fly Away, we’re hosting a screening of PRETTY IN PINK preceded by a Q&A streamed live from Austin, TX with the author himself! Grab a signed book along with your ticket via our shopping cart (which appears after you’ve selected your seats) and get ready for a special evening with this bestselling memoirist, actor and director.”
Now – April 9
- Day Out With Thomas: The Friendship Tour 2017 at Grapevine Vintage Railroad – according to their website, “Hop aboard the Grapevine Vintage Railroad for Day Out With ThomasTM, presented by Fisher-Price. If your little ones love Thomas the Tank EngineTM, bring the entire family to enjoy this special opportunity to take a ride with the classic storybook engine at regional heritage railroads across the country. Advance ticket purchase is recommended. Since Thomas the Tank Engine left the depot more than 65 years ago, this really useful engine and his Island of Sodor friends have chugged their way into the hearts of preschoolers and grownups worldwide. Based on The Railway Series of classic stories, Thomas & Friends is a rite of passage that inspires the imagination while teaching the life lessons of friendship, exploration, and cooperation. Held annually, the event features an approximately 25-minute train ride with Thomas the Tank Engine, Thomas & Friends-TM themed entertainment, storytelling, live music, building with Mega Bloks®, temporary tattoos of Island of Sodor friends and an Imagination Station with arts & crafts and more. Little engineers will also have the opportunity to meet Sir Topham Hatt, the Controller of the Railway on the Island of Sodor.
- Kinky Boots at Music Hall at Fair Park – their website notes, “KINKY BOOTS is presented by Dallas Summer Musicals March 28-April 9, 2017 at Music Hall at Fair Park.
KINKY BOOTS is the exhilarating Broadway musical that will lift your spirits to new high-heeled heights! Winner of six Tony Awards® including BEST MUSICAL, this inspirational story follows a struggling shoe factory owner who works to turn his business around with help from Lola, a fabulous entertainer in need of some sturdy stilettos. Together, this unlikely pair finds that they have more in common than they ever dreamed possible… proving that when you change your mind about someone, you can change your whole world. Inspired by a true story, KINKY BOOTS features a joyous, Tony-winning score by CYNDI LAUPER, direction and Tony-winning choreography by JERRY MITCHELL and a hilarious, uplifting book by four-time Tony winner HARVEY FIERSTEIN. Come join the sold-out audiences who’ve discovered why – sometimes – the best way to fit in is to stand out!
- Dallas Blooms: Flower Power at Dallas Arboretum – the Southwest’s largest spring floral festival, with over than 500,000 spring blooming bulbs, floral decorated topiary Volkswagon bugs and lots of activities.
Now – June 9
Now – July 3
- Food Truck Friday at Firewheel Town Center – according to their Facebook page, “Food Truck Friday’s at Firewheel Town Center are back! After the huge success of 2016’s series we have decided to bring the Food Trucks back for the 2017 series!It all begins on March 10th from 5pm-8pm in the park next to the fountain with some of DFW’s Tastiest Food Trucks! A full list of trucks will be released soon so save the date! Its time to dive into some delicious food truck cuisine! Food Trucks Participating:
Rick’s Smokehouse BBQ
The Butcher’s Son
Fried Pies For All
Elite BBQ & Catering
Bombay Chop Stix
Cousin’s Maine Lobster from NBC’s Shark Tank
Chilito Pikin
The Egg Stand
The Guava Tree Truck from Food Network’s The Great Food Truck RaceFor Vendor Opportunities please contact the Marketing Department at hconner@simon.com and stephen.richardson@simon.com”
