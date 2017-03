How… what… when? We don’t know the details but we do know thanks to a microchip, an orange tabby cat found in Highland Park will be returned to his Colorado owners.

Construction workers found Harvey stuck in a 25-foot hole! It took them six hours to free him… orange fur had turned brown with mud, but otherwise in good shape.

The shocked Denver owner will be flying to Dallas this weekend to take Harvey home. They have no idea how he got here!