It’s a miracle no one was killed in Atlanta after a major highway collapsed due to a fire.

Around 7PM Thursday night, a fire started under a section of I-85. The smoke got so bad, authorities were forced to shut down that section of the highway indefinitely. Shortly after, the elevated portion of the road collapsed.

I-85 Bridge Collapse Atlanta pic.twitter.com/6BtFhWtPqq — Brent Fidler (@brentfidler) March 30, 2017

#TSRTakeAMoment: A portion of the #I85 in #Atlanta has collapsed after a huge fire broke out on the north bound side. Be safe! We will keep you updated on the story (Swipe for more) A post shared by The Shade Room (@theshaderoom) on Mar 30, 2017 at 4:14pm PDT

Authorities are not elaborating on what exactly caused the collapse.