Here’s What You Can Expect From This Weekend’s NEW Movies: “The Boss Baby” – “Ghost In The Shell” – “The Zookeeper’s Wife”

The Boss Baby – PG

DreamWorks Animation and the director of Madagascar invite you to meet a most unusual baby. He wears a suit, speaks with the voice and wit of Alec Baldwin, and stars in the animated comedy, DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby. The Boss Baby is a hilariously universal story about how a new baby’s arrival impacts a family, told from the point of view of a delightfully unreliable narrator, a wildly imaginative 7 year old named Tim. With a sly, heart-filled message about the importance of family, DreamWorks’ The Boss Baby is an authentic and broadly appealing original comedy for all ages, starring the voices of Alec Baldwin, Lisa Kudrow, Steve Buscemi and Jimmy Kimmel, just to name a few.

Critics: Rottentomateos.com reports, “The Boss Baby‘s talented cast, glimmers of wit, and flashes of visual inventiveness can’t make up for a thin premise and a disappointing willingness to settle for doody jokes.” 44% LIKE

Blake: my sources say a good nap would be more enjoyable than this movie. Remembering your dreams from that nap would probably be easier than remembering it. Another matinee-movie… at best.

Ghost In The Shell – PG-13

In the near future, Major (Scarlett Johansson) is the first of her kind: A human saved from a terrible crash, who is cyber-enhanced to be a perfect soldier devoted to stopping the world’s most dangerous criminals. When terrorism reaches a new level that includes the ability to hack into people’s minds and control them, Major is uniquely qualified to stop it. As she prepares to face a new enemy, Major discovers that she has been lied to: her life was not saved, it was stolen. She will stop at nothing to recover her past, find out who did this to her and stop them before they do it to others. Based on the internationally acclaimed Japanese Manga, “The Ghost in the Shell.”

Critics: “Ghost in the Shell boasts cool visuals and a compelling central performance from Scarlett Johansson, even if the end result lacks the magic of the movie’s classic source material”, 49% LIKE, according to Rottentomatoes.com.

Blake: here we go… again… a visually compelling piece of sci-fi… that does little to connect with a viewer. Hollywood’s ability to create computer generated worlds is amazing, but what amazes more… is a story… that lingers with you… after you’ve left a theater. “Ghost In The Shell” is destined to become a “Ghost In The Shell In RedBox, Netflix, Amazon, et.” Onward for Scarlett Johansson.

The Zookeeper’s Wife – PG-13

The real-life story of one working wife and mother who became a hero to hundreds during World War II. In 1939 Poland, Antonina Żabińska (portrayed by two-time Academy Award nominee Jessica Chastain) and her husband, Dr. Jan Żabiński (Johan Heldenbergh of “The Broken Circle Breakdown”), have the Warsaw Zoo flourishing under his stewardship and her care. When their country is invaded by the Germans, Jan and Antonina are stunned – and forced to report to the Reich’s newly appointed chief zoologist, Lutz Heck (Daniel Brühl of “Captain America: Civil War”). To fight back on their own terms, Antonina and Jan covertly begin working with the Resistance – and put into action plans to save lives out of what has become the Warsaw Ghetto, with Antonina putting herself and even her children at great risk.