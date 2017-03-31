NTTA To Close North Dallas Tollway Both Directions Near Spring Creek and Tennyson Parkway THIS WEEKEND!

Be prepared to detour the North Dallas Tollway in both directions near Spring Creek and Tennyson Parkway, according to CBS 11. Tennyson Parkway over the DNT will be open to you.

As of 11pm tonight/Friday night, NTTA will make this closure to allow crews to continue removing the rest of the old Tennyson bridge, as part of the larger expansion of the Tollway north of the George Bush Turnpike.

If you or someone you know is planning to attend the music fest at Toyota Stadium, the NCAA Women’s Final Four, Texas Tech’s Spring Game at the Star, or any other event that may require using the North Dallas Tollway, share this story!

The area mentioned will re-open Monday – 5am.

