Rare White Bluebonnets Spotted Near Marble Falls

March 31, 2017 6:35 AM By Rebekah Black
Ok Texans, did you know white bluebonnets even existed?

Kind of like a unicorn or a four leaf clover, the albino bluebonnet is very rare. Apparently, they’re considered an anomaly due to a genetic mutation to the gene that produces the blue pigment. However, if the bluebonnet was pollinated near blue bluebonnets, they will more than likely come back next year as blue instead of white.

Reddit user iovulca managed to find several of these beauties near her home in Marble Falls.

Found a patch of white bluebonnets near my place in Marble Falls! There were about twenty of them, and light blue ones as well. from texas

And she’s not the only one either. A few days ago, Donna Williams found a few right in her own backyard. Click HERE to see the pics!

Pretty cool!

