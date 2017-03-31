Teacher Pranks Students With A Fake Words Spelling Test

Are you ready for April Fool’s Day? Meet the students who weren’t quite prepared for their “special” spelling test.

Michigan teacher Joey Dombrowski just may have come up with the greatest prank of all time. Dombrowski surprised his kids with spelling test that featured words that just don’t exist. While taking the test, little did these kiddos know that every single word on the test was made up by their very own jokester teacher.

As the joke goes on longer and longer, you can hear the kids start to freak out. There are rumblings of disbelief from the back of the class that “shabolaskp” is actually a real word. Yeah he went for it too…using a lot of silent letters.

Needless to say, but this is one pretty hilarious prank. Nice job Mr. Dombrowski!