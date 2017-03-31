Trump’s Former National Security Adviser, Michael Flynn, Offers To Testify In Exchange For Immunity

Michael Flynn was only in office for twenty-four days before leaving his job as National Security Adviser to President Donald Trump.

Flynn is currently making headlines again after offering to testify in front of Congress specifically discussing Trump’s ties to Russia. However, there is one catch…he wants immunity. Flynn’s lawyer, Robert Kelner has basically confirmed the idea of immunity without using the word, saying…

“No reasonable person, who has the benefit of advice from counsel, would submit to questioning in such a highly politicized, witch-hunt environment without assurances against unfair prosecution. General Flynn certainly has a story to tell, and he very much wants to tell it, should circumstances permit.”

As of right now, neither Congress nor the Justice Department has commented on the situation. YOu can read more of the details HERE.