What Was Your Favorite Story Of The Week?

Once again this week, three stories from which to choose. Which one made you hit the share button?

1) Little girl thinks a water heater is a robot, gives it a hug. – A little girl meets a robot. And cuteness abounds. The robot is an old water heater but it looks like a robot.

2) This donkey’s favorite human. – Ever had your dog go crazy when it sees you? Maybe the cat just can’t stop nuzzling your hand when you get home? Then you can probably identify with a video that’s gone super viral this week. It’s safe to say this little girl is this donkey’s favorite human being on the planet – which is obvious the minute it sees her. Now, you probably don’t want this guy jumping up on the couch – but who wouldn’t enjoy some donkey snuggles?

3) Just a dude out walking his kangaroo. – In Detroit, a passerby caught video of a guy out walking his kangaroo. Nothing to see here.

So, which one was your favorite story? Take our poll.