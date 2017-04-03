Beatles’ Re-Releasing Sgt. Pepper’s for 50th Anniversary

We can confirm the rumors about The Beatles reissuing Sgt. Pepper’s Lonely Hearts Club Band in June for its 50th anniversary. It’s expanded, remixed and Ringo tweeted his heartfelt approval. The four colors below, you’ll notice, match the fab four colors of the Sgt. Pepper’s military uniforms– left to right.

Ringo’s pal Keith Allison, Former Paul Revere & the Raiders drummer, listened to the new album… with Ringo! You’ve gotta read it here:

This Sgt. Pepper’s includes “Strawberry Fields Forever” and “Penny Lane,” which were released as a double-A side single four months before Pepper came out on June 1st, 1967.