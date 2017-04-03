Birthday Surprise for Doris Day: She’s 95 Today – Not 93

Imagine finding out you’re two years older than you are!

Retired actress-singer / animal activist Doris Day was born Doris Mary Kappelhoff. And she was born in 1922 – not 1924. The reason? Her spokesman for decades says they *think* it started when she was up for a big role at a very young age – and perhaps wrote the wrong birth year on her forms. It stuck.

What’s surprising is that Doris herself apparently didn’t know her birth year!? The Associated Press dig some digging to clarify nine decades of conflicting media reports. I’m glad we got that settled! 🙂 Born in Cincinnati to parents Alma & William Kappelhoff, April, 3, 1922.

“I’ve always said that age is just a number and I have never paid much attention to birthdays, but it’s great to finally know how old I really am!” Doris said in a statement Sunday.

She’s close friends with Betty White. They used to joke about Betty being two years older. Not anymore!

Doris uses her birthday every year to focus our attention on animal welfare. In 1978 she founded the nonprofit Doris Day Animal Foundation that provides grants to projects that “rescue, care for and protect animals.” Examples include the Iowa Parrot Rescue, Misfit Acres – a Minnesota horse sanctuary, a group that helps seniors citizens care for their pets and another that trains service dogs for military veterans.

This year, she’s seeking to bring younger people on board with a social media campaign that asks people to post a photo or video of their pet with the hashtag #DorisBirthdayWish and the tag @ddaf_org for her foundation.

Happy Birthday, Doris! 95, 93… just a number. You appear to be ageless.