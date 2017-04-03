Dallas Mavericks Owner Mar Cuban Doesn’t Think Trump Colluded With Russia Because He Isn’t “Detail Oriented”

Now that the Mavs basketball season is over, owner Mark Cuban is keeping himself busy on Twitter. And he sure does have a lot of things to say about President Trump and the possibility of collusion with Russia. Cuban went off on a twitter tangent about the situation, perhaps his most important statement…

“No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy.”

Basically, Cuban is saying that Trump isn’t smart enough to have been in so deeply involved with Russia. Cuban goes on the rattle off twelve more tweets on the idea. You can read them all below…

1) Here is my take on Trump and Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

2) Russians have made him a lot of money buying condos and investing in his bldgs and hosting his beauty pageant.That makes them his friends — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

3) He ignored their backgrounds. But that's not unusual. Starbucks takes anyone's money and so do most businesses including mine. — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

4) He spoke favorably about Putin to get his approval for Russians to get $ out of Russia and into Trump deals. He saw it as easy money — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

5) When Manafort was recommended, he didn't vett him. He saw it as a win win. Win the election or open the door for more Russian business — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

6) As people with Russian connects came into the campaign he had no clue that those connections were possibly being influenced by Russia — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

7) His lean campaign took direction from people he trusted and he followed those directions. He had no clue where the Russians fit — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

8) when Manafort got "hot" he got rid of him but the campaign approach had been established. Bannon took it to the next level FTW — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

9) No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn't detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

10) I think Putin recognized trumps greed and took advantage by back channeling coordinated misinformation in an attempt to influence voters — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

12)Because he didn't recognize or understand as it was happening he has no idea what to do now or how to respond. So he turns to Fox News — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

13) That's what I think happened. Feel free to agree or disagree — Mark Cuban (@mcuban) April 1, 2017

Thoughts? Do you agree or disagree with Mark Cuban?