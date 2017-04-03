Dallas Mavericks Owner Mar Cuban Doesn’t Think Trump Colluded With Russia Because He Isn’t “Detail Oriented”

April 3, 2017 8:34 AM
Filed Under: collusion, Dallas Mavericks, Donald Trump, Mark Cuban, Owner, President, Russia

Now that the Mavs basketball season is over, owner Mark Cuban is keeping himself busy on Twitter. And he sure does have a lot of things to say about President Trump and the possibility of collusion with Russia. Cuban went off on a twitter tangent about the situation, perhaps his most important statement…

“No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy.”

Basically, Cuban is saying that Trump isn’t smart enough to have been in so deeply involved with Russia. Cuban goes on the rattle off twelve more tweets on the idea. You can read them all below…

Thoughts? Do you agree or disagree with Mark Cuban?

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live