Dallas Mavericks Owner Mar Cuban Doesn’t Think Trump Colluded With Russia Because He Isn’t “Detail Oriented”

Now that the Mavs basketball season is over, owner Mark Cuban is keeping himself busy on Twitter. And he sure does have a lot of things to say about President Trump and the possibility of collusion with Russia. Cuban went off on a twitter tangent about the situation, perhaps his most important statement…
“No chance this is a DJT led conspiracy. He isn’t detail oriented, organized or big picture enough to pull off any time of conspiracy.”
Basically, Cuban is saying that Trump isn’t smart enough to have been in so deeply involved with Russia. Cuban goes on the rattle off twelve more tweets on the idea. You can read them all below…
