Facebook Stories Brings The Anonymous Online Creeping To An End

It seems that every social media app is trying to outdo each other by doing the same thing as one another.

Facebook just recently introduced their new “stories” feature, which like Snapchat…and Instagram, features self-deleting videos or pictures that you can add silly filters to or send them directly to another user.

Unfortunately, like Snapchat, people will be allowed to see who views all of your stories, which means no more anonymous creeping. In fact, users are showed a nice, crisp list of EVERYBODY who views their stories, although unlike Snapchat, they do not inform users of when someone takes a screenshot of their story.

Via Complex