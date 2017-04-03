Fort Worth’s Topgolf To Open Earlier Than Expected, Opens Doors May 5

We knew that Fort Worth’s Topgolf location would be opening earlier than expected, and now we have an official date.

Mark your calendars on Cinco de Mayo, because the 65,000-square-foot complex near downtown opens its doors May 5. Like most of its facilities, Fort Worth’s Topgolf will include an interactive driving range, lounge space and 102 climate-controlled hitting bays that can host up to six players at a time, along with 3,000 square feet of private event and meeting space.

The new Top Golf is in full swing! It should be open in May. https://t.co/sxL6TEA5oj pic.twitter.com/q71EFEiZTF — Downtown Fort Worth (@DTFortWorth) January 11, 2017

If you want to be one of the first to use the bays, be warned, Topgolf does not take reservations for parties under 12 people, so it will be first come first serve! And if you’re looking for a job, they are currently hiring! All potential applicants can apply HERE!

Via Star Telegram