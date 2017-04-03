J-Lo Introduces A-Rod To Her Mom

Looks like things are getting really serious, really fast between Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez.

Over the weekend, J-Lo introduced the former New York Yankee to her mother. The couple and mom were spotted walking around New York City hand in hand on Sunday.

From the looks of things, it seems like A-Rod made a good impression. Both A-Rod and Jenn’s mother, Guadalupe seemed to be all smiles. J-Lo, on the other hand seemed to be stone-cold expressionless. Perhaps it was because cameras were on her.

Click HERE to see all the pics.