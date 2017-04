One of the things we love to do on the Morning Show is to find songs we all love done in different ways. Here’s one that fits the bill – and you may not be able to sit still when you hear it.

The group is Post Modern Jukebox – or PMJ, for short – a collective of rotating musicians with a lone for Jazz, swing, and ragtime.

In this case, the song getting the PMJ treatment is Peter Gabriel’s Sledgehammer – done 50s-style. Time to open the windows and crank it up.