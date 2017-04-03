Pranksters Call The Texas A&M Bullpen From Their Home

April 3, 2017 5:01 AM By David Rancken
Filed Under: Aggies, Baseball, bullpen, Prank Call, Texas A&M

Here’s one that fitting for the start of baseball season.

Some students at Texas A&M got a hold of the phone number for the bullpen at the Aggies baseball field. So they prank called the bullpen coach during a game. In fact, they told the bullpen to get a bench player to start warming up.

It worked – which they realized when that player got up, stripped off his jacket and started throwing. The language is a slightly rough, so you might want to keep the sound down – but we’re guessing the Aggies will be getting a new number for the bullpen today.

 

More from David Rancken
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live