Pranksters Call The Texas A&M Bullpen From Their Home

Here’s one that fitting for the start of baseball season.

Some students at Texas A&M got a hold of the phone number for the bullpen at the Aggies baseball field. So they prank called the bullpen coach during a game. In fact, they told the bullpen to get a bench player to start warming up.

It worked – which they realized when that player got up, stripped off his jacket and started throwing. The language is a slightly rough, so you might want to keep the sound down – but we’re guessing the Aggies will be getting a new number for the bullpen today.