Texas Rangers Opening Day at Globe Life Park: What’s NEW For You This Year!

April 3, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
The Texas Rangers Opening Day against the Cleveland Indians is well underway and according to CBS 11, you’ll experience new choices this season at Globe Life Park.

  • Gear – new items include retro and new jerseys, Rangers, shoes, and player specific wear
  • Collectibles – game used baseballs, bases, jerseys, and autographed items
  • Food – some of this year’s new choices include Texas Snowballs (brisket wrapped in funnel cake batter, topped with powdered sugar), the MVT Dog (a 2 ft. tamale with the famous Boomstick inside)
  • Parking –  this year, the Rangers are working with ParkHub allowing you to pre–purchase parking on-line. In addition, you may pay for parking at the park with credit card or NFC payment systems, including Apple Pay.

Enjoy Texas Rangers Opening Day against the Indians at 6:05pm, best wishes to the team for a fantastic season, and “Play ball!”

