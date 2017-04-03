Texas Rangers Opening Day at Globe Life Park: What’s NEW For You This Year!

The Texas Rangers Opening Day against the Cleveland Indians is well underway and according to CBS 11, you’ll experience new choices this season at Globe Life Park.

Gear – new items include retro and new jerseys, Rangers, shoes, and player specific wear

Collectibles – game used baseballs, bases, jerseys, and autographed items

Food – some of this year’s new choices include Texas Snowballs (brisket wrapped in funnel cake batter, topped with powdered sugar), the MVT Dog (a 2 ft. tamale with the famous Boomstick inside)

Parking – this year, the Rangers are working with ParkHub allowing you to pre–purchase parking on-line. In addition, you may pay for parking at the park with credit card or NFC payment systems, including Apple Pay.

Enjoy Texas Rangers Opening Day against the Indians at 6:05pm, best wishes to the team for a fantastic season, and “Play ball!”

