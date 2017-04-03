This Easter’s Most Popular Candy Is….?

Easter Sunday is only 13 days away! Planning to do Easter baskets this year?

A new survey by RetailMeNot reveals Peeps are no longer king.

5. Peeps – 34%

4. Hershey’s Eggs – 45%

3. Jelly Beans – 48%

2. Chocolate Bunnies – 48%

#1 – Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs – 53%

I have to admit, Reese’s Mini Peanut Butter Chocolate Eggs… are dee-lish! Remember when you had your first chocolate bunny… and wondered why it was hollow? Haha!

