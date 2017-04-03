SEE “Mama June: From Not To Hot” After Losing 300lbs!!!

April 3, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Mama June: From Not To Hot", Mama June, Weight-Loss

After gastric sleeve surgery, a breast lift, a tummy tuck, plus skin removal surgery, 37-year-old star of Mama June: From Not To Hot (former co-star of Here Comes Honey Boo Boo), has gone from 460lbs… to a size 4, according to ET Online!

Part of her agreement with the show, which provided all of the procedures she went through, was to stay out of the public eye and keep her transformation… secret!

This is nothing short of amazing! Congratulations to her!!!

Wonder what’s next, “Mama June: My New Life”?

Listen Live