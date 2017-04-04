Arnold Schwarzenegger Hints At New Terminator Movie With Original Director James Cameron

Despite the fact that Paramount Pictures is done with the ‘Terminator’ franchise, Arnold Schwarzenegger doesn’t seem ready to hang it up. He is even hinting at a new movie with ‘Terminator’ and ‘Terminator 2: Judgement Day’ director James Cameron.

“I don’t want to call it, like, fake news, like the president calls it, but I think people just write things — I have no idea why. Just because Paramount doesn’t want to pick up the Terminator franchise, you have 15 other studios willing to do it — that doesn’t mean the Terminator franchise is finished, right? It just means they are on their way to negotiate with another studio, but I can’t give you the details of that. They’ll announce that. But, yes, the Terminator franchise is never finished. And remember that after 2018, James Cameron is getting it back, and then it will continue on,” Arnold told Fandango.

Adding, “Cameron will be producing it, and there will be another director on it. I’m always looking forward to doing another Terminator, especially if the story is written well and it really entertains the whole world.”

Arnold also touched on a new ‘Conan’ movie and a ‘Twins’ squeal, ‘Triplets’, that are both currently in development. “And the same is the case with doing another ‘Conan’ or ‘Triplets’ — both those films are being worked on, too,” Arnold said.