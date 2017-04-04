“Ben & Jerry’s” FREE Cone Day Is Today!

April 4, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Thirty-seven-years ago, Ben & Jerry’s founders (Ben Cohen & Jerry Greenfield) began Free Cone Day on April 4th, as their way to say thank you to loyal customers. That tradition continues today, according to The Dallas Morning News.

Today from noon-8pm, you can stop by Ben & Jerry’s

  • 1501 Preston Rd – just north of Plano Parkway in Plano
  • 4061 Barton Creek – The Shops at Highland Village

… and receive a Free Ben & Jerry’s ice-cream cone!

In addition, volunteers from Susan G. Komen will be at both locations, handing out cones, and accepting donations.

Ben & Jerry’s predicts the (2) north Texas locations will service around 21,000 scoops today, and over over 1,000,000, worldwide.

Cherry Garcia, please. Yum!

