Jennifer Nettles: I Am A Recovering Southern Baptist

Every year, we here at KLUV team up with our friends at LaunchAbility for a very special evening. For the last 50 years, LaunchAbility has made it their mission to help able men and women with cognitive disabilities assimilate into the workforce.

Each year, the charity offers up a Special Evening with…insert huge celebrity name here. Last year, the organization brought in former SNL alum Martin Short. This year, the event has gone country with the GRAMMY award winning, Jennifer Nettles. You may also remember her from a little band called Sugarland.

Well, we got the chance to chat with Jennifer, who by the way, is just as nice as nice can be and couldn’t more more excited about working with LaunchAbility this year. We’ll come back to the event shortly, but first we have to talk about Dolly Parton!

If you didn’t know Jennifer actually played Dolly Parton’s mother in Coat of Many Colors. She was so well-received that they invited her back for the sequel. Jennifer had nothing but great things to say about Dolly too. She said…

“She is so smart and so funny and just as authentic and I think that’s what people love about her.”

Surprisingly though, the two have never played together!

Now, Jennifer isn’t new to the idea of helping others in need. She’s heveily involved in the Shalom Foundation. She also launched something called Common Thread concerts that support various charities through performances. The concerts raise money for charities like the American Cancer Society, American Liver Foundation, Honor the Earth, and Intercultural Family Services. And now we can add LaunchAbility to the list.

A Special Evening with Jennifer Nettles is on May 18th, 2017. Ticket prices are anywhere from $25 to $150. Click HERE to get your tickets today.