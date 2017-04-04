Majority Of Complaint Calls To Congress Concerning President Trump Come From WOMEN

We’ve all heard the old adage, “Don’t like it? Call your congressperson!”

According to Romper.com, many woman are taking this old suggestion to heart, and doing just that!

A poll from over 28,000 calls to congress reveals 86% of persons opposing President Trump’s policies… are women!… age 30-65.

What were they complaining about? 37% are angry about health care, including insurance and reproductive rights issues.

Again… ahem… call your congressperson, Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX). That’s a start!

