Majority Of Complaint Calls To Congress Concerning President Trump Come From WOMEN

April 4, 2017 2:20 PM By Blake Powers
We’ve all heard the old adage, “Don’t like it? Call your congressperson!”

According to Romper.com, many woman are taking this old suggestion to heart, and doing just that!

A poll from over 28,000 calls to congress reveals 86% of persons opposing President Trump’s policies… are women!… age 30-65.

What were they complaining about? 37% are angry about health care, including insurance and reproductive rights issues.

Again… ahem… call your congressperson, Rep. Jeb Hensarling (R-TX). That’s a start!

