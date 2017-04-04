Photo Proof: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Have A Thang!

Was Jamie Foxx eyeing Katie Holmes over a decade ago?

Finally! Rumors of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes having a ‘thang’, have been circulating for a long time, and now here’s photo proof…

Look who I spotted on a date night 💅🏽 @katieholmes212 @iamjamiefoxx I always heard rumors about them but never seen pictures of them until today😌 #fameolousexclusive A post shared by Fameolous (@fameolousent_) on Apr 3, 2017 at 11:45am PDT

According to Perezhilton.com reports the above celeb blogger said an eyewitness spotted Jamie and Katie “holding hands while walking near the poll” after midnight.

Not long after the above pic, Jamie jetted away, posting this…

#jetluxlife✈️ #globalexpress…back in Budapest #moviegrind #hood #babydriver June 28th #backonmyfunnyshit A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on Apr 3, 2017 at 12:37pm PDT

Booty calls then duty calls… lol!

