Photo Proof: Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes Have A Thang!

April 4, 2017 2:00 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: Budapest, Dating, Jamie Foxx, Katie Holmes

Was Jamie Foxx eyeing Katie Holmes over a decade ago?

Finally! Rumors of Jamie Foxx and Katie Holmes having a ‘thang’, have been circulating for a long time, and now here’s photo proof…

According to Perezhilton.com reports the above celeb blogger said an eyewitness spotted Jamie and Katie “holding hands while walking near the poll” after midnight.

Not long after the above pic, Jamie jetted away, posting this…

#jetluxlife✈️ #globalexpress…back in Budapest #moviegrind #hood #babydriver June 28th #backonmyfunnyshit

A post shared by Jamie Foxx (@iamjamiefoxx) on

Booty calls then duty calls… lol!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

 

 

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live