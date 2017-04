Jimmy Fallon faced off with Shaquille O’neal last night on the tonight show in an epic and hilarious lip sync battle!

Though Shaq may have cheated a little bit by calling in Pitbull for some help.

This is a historic Lip Sync battle first featuring a duet between Jimmy and Shaq.

The songs featured in this lip sync battle include ‘My Prerogative’, ‘Beauty And The Beast’, ‘Don’t Go Breaking My Heart’, and ‘Jump Around’.

Who do you think won Shaq or Jimmy Fallon?