Texas Rangers’ 3rd Base Coach Tony Beasley Sings The National Anthem On Opening Day

Opening night for the Texas Rangers was spectacular, of course – and even though the Rangers ended up losing, it was still an almost perfect evening. But beyond the final score, what everyone is still talking about is the rendition of the National Anthem from Rangers 3rd Base coach Tony Beasley.

Beasley, who missed all of last season while fighting cancer, took the mic before Monday night’s first pitch and blew everyone in Globe Life Park away. It’s not the first time Beasley has performed the Star Spangled Banner in front of a Major League crowd, but it is the first time he’s performed for the Rangers – and though he says the team has heard him singing around the clubhouse, they’ve never heard him do this.

Well, Coach. Few of any of us have ever heard it done like this. Wow.