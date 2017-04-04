The “IT” Trailer Featuring Dr. Suess’ The Cat In The Hat Might Be Scarier Than The Clown

April 4, 2017 5:51 AM By Rebekah Black
OMG! Who knew the Cat in the Hat was so terrifying???

As a child, Dr. Suess books are the absolute best. The Cat in the Hat is probably one of the most iconic characters from childhood. However, as an adult, you quickly begin to realize just how creepy that cat can be!

To make matters worse, someone took the trailer for the new IT reboot and swapped out Pennywise for the Cat in the Hat! Honestly, it’s scary as heck! Who would have ever imagined that non-threatening children’s characters would haunt the dreams of adults?!?!?

Listen Live