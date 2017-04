Comedy Central has announced the premiere of… The President Show… starring Trump impersonator Anthony Atamanuik!

Atamanuik… is amazing as President Trump!

The President Show premieres Thursday April 27, following The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Alec Baldwin is a funny warm-up caricature, while Atamanuik aims for authenticity… hehe!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers, plus @987KLUVBlakeP