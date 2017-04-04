Trump Donates His First-Quarter Salary To The National Parks Service

Now that’s putting your money where you mouth is.

Ladies and gentlemen, President Trump is making good on his promise to work for free. With the check in hand, Sean Spicer handed over Trump’s first-quarter salary to Ryan Zinke, who oversees the National Park Service.

The President of the United States makes $400,000 per year, so that check to the National Park Service was a little over $78,000.

And it’s not just the President who isn’t taking home a salary. Apparently, his daughter Ivanka and her husband Jared Kushner, are also working for free.