Warren Buffett Is The Face Of Cherry Coke In China

Is this a late April Fool’s Day joke? Nope, it’s real!

Apparently, billionaire Warren Buffett loves him some Cherry Coke. So much so, that he let Coca-cola put his face right on the can. In fact, Coke isn’t even paying Buffet for the use of his face. The company says they were “surprised” when Buffett gave his permission.

Unfortunately, the only place you can get this particular can is in China.