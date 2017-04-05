“Friends” Star David Schwimmer and Wife Zoe Buckman Have SPLIT

After 10 years together, 3 dating, and 7 years of marriage David Schwimmer (Feed The Beast, Band Of Brothers, Friends) and Zoe Buckman have separated.

TMZ reports their announcement, “It is with great love, respect and friendship that we have decided to take some time apart while we determine the future of our relationship”–“Our priority is, of course, our daughter’s happiness and well being during this challenging time, and so we ask for your support and respect for our privacy as we continue to raise her together and navigate this new chapter for our family.”

Schwimmer and Buckman (sounds like a law firm) were married in June 2010. This is the first marriage for both.

Let the healing begin. Best wishes to them, their daughter, and hopefully they’ll find each other’s love,

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP