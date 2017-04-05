Amazon Snags The Rights For The NFL’s Thursday Night Football

April 5, 2017 5:10 AM By Rebekah Black
There’s some good news for football fans who don’t have cable, satellite or Twitter. Amazon just bought the streaming rights from the NFL for Thursday Night Football.

It’s a one year deal that cost Amazon about $50 million. Since it’s only ten games for the 2017 season, the cost is $5 million per game. Of course the games will be free to Amazon Prime members, but no word on a cost for fans who aren’t subscribers.

Apparently, Amazon was very aggressive on the deal, paying five times more than Twitter did last year for the rights.

 

More from Rebekah Black
