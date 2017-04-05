Amazon Snags The Rights For The NFL’s Thursday Night Football

There’s some good news for football fans who don’t have cable, satellite or Twitter. Amazon just bought the streaming rights from the NFL for Thursday Night Football.

It’s a one year deal that cost Amazon about $50 million. Since it’s only ten games for the 2017 season, the cost is $5 million per game. Of course the games will be free to Amazon Prime members, but no word on a cost for fans who aren’t subscribers.

Apparently, Amazon was very aggressive on the deal, paying five times more than Twitter did last year for the rights.