Chipotle Is Giving Away FREE Chips And Guac Today!!

We all love free food, and if you don’t then quit lying to yourself.

Normally, you can score delicious chips and guacamole from Chiptole for a little bit extra, but TODAY is your lucky day! The chain will be offering free chips and guac if you accept a challenge they are holding this week.

All you need to do is spot the “imposter” ingredient that is listed amongst their natural, healthy ingredients. Specifically, the restaurant said in a statement that want people to spot the “commonly used industrial additives — including added flavors, colors, preservatives, gluten and gums — masquerading as real ingredients.”

Spot the not. Play #SpotTheImposter to score FREE Chips & Guac w/purchase and a chance at Burritos for a Year. https://t.co/6Knje87LnC pic.twitter.com/JUbAhjyXkp — Chipotle (@ChipotleTweets) April 4, 2017

If you want to score some free chips and guac, you can head HERE the entire week and test your ingredient knowledge, and you also must purchase a burrito or bowl. You can guess as many times as you want, although only one coupon will be sent to each mobile hone that completes the challenge, and all who compete will be entered into a sweepstakes to win burritos for a year!

Via Guide Live