PHOTO PROOF: David Spade and Naya Rivera Hugging In Honolulu Pool!

Thirty-year-old actress/singer and Delicious Maids, Glee star Naya Rivera was recently with friends in Honolulu, where she was spotted in the Halekulani Hotel pool… with… ahem… friend… 52-year-old David Spade, according to PEOPLE.

Spade is in Honolulu, as part of the Here Comes The Funny Tour, with friends Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider.

E News notes Spade and Rivera have been quietly seeing each other for a few months, so playing together in pineapple land isn’t too far fetched.

TMZ caught up with Spade leaving a restaurant last night and when asked about he and Naya, Spade said, “don’t believe everything you see.”

Holding each other… THAT close… in a pool… and just friends?

Click to see photos of David and Naya. You tell me? LOL!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP