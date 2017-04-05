PHOTO PROOF: David Spade and Naya Rivera Hugging In Honolulu Pool!

April 5, 2017 2:10 PM By Blake Powers
Filed Under: "Here Comes The Funny Tour", Adam Sandler, David SPade, Halekulani Hotel, honolulu, Naya Rivera, Rob Schneider

Thirty-year-old actress/singer and Delicious Maids, Glee star Naya Rivera was recently with friends in Honolulu, where she was spotted in the Halekulani Hotel pool… with… ahem… friend… 52-year-old David Spade, according to PEOPLE.

gettyimages 510097290 PHOTO PROOF: David Spade and Naya Rivera Hugging In Honolulu Pool!

NEW YORK, NY – FEBRUARY 13: Naya Rivera poses backstage at the Monique Lhuillier Fall 2016 fashion show during New York Fashion Week: The Shows at The Arc, Skylight at Moynihan Station on February 13, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for NYFW: The Shows)

Spade is in Honolulu, as part of the Here Comes The Funny Tour, with friends Adam Sandler and Rob Schneider.

E News notes Spade and Rivera have been quietly seeing each other for a few months, so playing together in pineapple land isn’t too far fetched.

 

TMZ caught up with Spade leaving a restaurant last night and when asked about he and Naya, Spade said, “don’t believe everything you see.”

Holding each other… THAT close… in a pool… and just friends?

Click to see photos of David and Naya. You tell me? LOL!

Stay up on interesting, fun and even weird stories by following me at http://www.facebook.com/98.7KLUVBlakePowers and my NEW Twitter page @987KLUVBlakeP

More from Blake Powers
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 98.7 KLUV

Play.It
Radio.com App
K-LUV Our Newsletter!

Listen Live